Quebec mosque attacked during evening prayers leaving ‘five dead’ and many injured

Al Jazeera

30 Jan 2017 at 01:01 ET                   

Five people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, the mosque’s president told reporters on Sunday. Earlier, a witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen fired on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center. Police put up a security perimeter around the mosque. Canada’s public…

