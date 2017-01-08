Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Queen makes first appearance after concerns over health

International Business Times

08 Jan 2017 at 08:33 ET                   
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II turned 90 in 2016 (AFP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II turned 90 in 2016 (AFP)

Queen Makes First Public Appearance After Concerns Over Health

After suffering from a heavy cold through the festive season, Queen Elizabeth II made her first public appearance of 2017 as she attended the morning church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday. The queen, 90, missed her regular appearances at the church service on Christmas and New Year’s Day as she…

About the Author
Screenshot from "Protect Your Health – Immunity Series Promo" (Christian Broadcast Network/ YouTube)
Next on Raw Story >
‘This quack is the head of an institute?’: Cleveland Clinic doc’s anti-vaxxer rant sparks online backlash
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+