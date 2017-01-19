‘Really?’: CNN’s David Gergen rolls eyes at ‘preposterous’ Trump claim his cabinet has the highest IQ

David Gergen appears on CNN (screen grab)

Republican commentator David Gergen noted that incoming President Donald Trump isn’t likely to cut his hyperbolic comments and “preposterous” facts anytime soon.

Gergen cited Trump’s speech at his inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial Thursday, in which Trump said that his cabinet will have the highest collective IQ of any cabinet in history.

“Really?” Gergen asked. “I think even Rick Perry would say — look he was preceded in this office by the chair of the physics department of MIT and his predecessor was a Nobel Prize winner. Rick Perry had a somewhat different upbringing and different professional place.”

He concluded that he didn’t think Americans would be seeing the “real Donald Trump” disappearing anytime soon.

“I also think that there’s going to be an enormous amount of controversy as he starts down this,” Gergen said before being cut off.

Watch below:

