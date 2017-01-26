Quantcast

Red states with Medicaid expansion have a more favorable view of Obamacare

Newsweek

26 Jan 2017 at 00:09 ET                   
doctor nurse

People living in red states where there was Medicaid expansion due to the passage of the Affordable Care Act are more likely to have positive attitudes about the health care law, according to a paper published January 25 in the New England Journal of Medicine. For the study, the researchers looked at residents in Arkansas, Kentucky,…

