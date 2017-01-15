Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Remembering ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Die Hard’ star Alan Rickman

International Business Times

15 Jan 2017 at 07:40 ET                   
Veteran British actor Alan Rickman has died at the age of 69 after suffering from cancer, his family says (AFP Photo/Gabriel Bouys)
Veteran British actor Alan Rickman has died at the age of 69 after suffering from cancer, his family says (AFP Photo/Gabriel Bouys)

Remembering ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Die Hard’ Star Alan Rickman

One of the many high-profile losses of 2016, English actor Alan Rickman’s Jan. 14 death shocked and saddened fans, especially those of the beloved movie adaptations of the J. K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series, in which the Golden Globe winner played the potions professor Severus Snape. Read on for some memorable words from the “Die Hard”…

About the Author
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on SNL (Screenshot)
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Alec Baldwin returns to SNL to brutally mock Donald Trump’s Russian pee-pee parties
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+