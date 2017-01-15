Remembering ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Die Hard’ star Alan Rickman
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Remembering ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Die Hard’ Star Alan Rickman
One of the many high-profile losses of 2016, English actor Alan Rickman’s Jan. 14 death shocked and saddened fans, especially those of the beloved movie adaptations of the J. K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series, in which the Golden Globe winner played the potions professor Severus Snape. Read on for some memorable words from the “Die Hard”…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion