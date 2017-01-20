Republicans Tom Cotton and Joni Ernst say Vladimir Putin is not our friend
Sens. Tom Cotton and Joni Ernst said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is no friend of the United States, with Mr. Cotton saying the Cold War didn’t end in Mr. Putin’s mind. “It’s good to see the Democrats have discovered their inner Cold War [era] after so many years,” Mr. Cotton, Arkansas Republican, said on…
