Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Retired US military officers urge Trump not to reinstate torture

Voice of America

11 Jan 2017 at 08:25 ET                   
Adm. William H. McRaven (linkedin.com)
Adm. William H. McRaven (linkedin.com)

Nearly 200 military officers urged president-elect Donald Trump not to reinstate torture, according to a letter acquired by The New York Times. “Torture is unnecessary. Based on our experience — and that of our nation’s top interrogators, backed by the latest science — we know that lawful, rapport-based interrogation techniques are the most effective way to…

About the Author
Kellyanne Conway (ABC News)
Next on Raw Story >
Kellyanne Conway won’t deny Trump surrogates met with Russia but disputes new report as ‘crap’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+