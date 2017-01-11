Retired US military officers urge Trump not to reinstate torture
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Nearly 200 military officers urged president-elect Donald Trump not to reinstate torture, according to a letter acquired by The New York Times. “Torture is unnecessary. Based on our experience — and that of our nation’s top interrogators, backed by the latest science — we know that lawful, rapport-based interrogation techniques are the most effective way to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion