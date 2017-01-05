Rick Perry’s Texas giveaways
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Donald Trump’s selection of Rick Perry to lead the Department of Energy has prompted many Democrats to question Perry’s qualifications for the position. While he governed a state rich in fossil fuels and wind energy, Perry has far less experience than President Obama’s two energy secretaries, both physicists, in the department’s primary work, such as tending…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion