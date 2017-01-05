Quantcast

Rick Perry’s Texas giveaways

Pro Publica

05 Jan 2017 at 08:28 ET                   
Donald Trump and Rick Perry in new fake Perry ad (Photo: Screen capture)
Donald Trump and Rick Perry in new fake Perry ad (Photo: Screen capture)

Donald Trump’s selection of Rick Perry to lead the Department of Energy has prompted many Democrats to question Perry’s qualifications for the position. While he governed a state rich in fossil fuels and wind energy, Perry has far less experience than President Obama’s two energy secretaries, both physicists, in the department’s primary work, such as tending…

About the Author
ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
