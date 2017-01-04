Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien: Covenant’ will get a separate virtual reality experience
Ridley Scott is, virtually, at it again. The veteran director — whose “The Martian” was turned into an elaborate piece of virtual reality by Fox — will see his new movie “Alien: Covenant” also given the VR treatment. The studio announced Tuesday that it is creating the science-fiction piece, enlisting visual-effects specialist David Karlak to direct…
