Robert Reich on Trump’s swearing in: ‘A sickening event… and a tragedy for America and the world’

Economist Robert Reich bid farewell to President Barack Obama and lamented that Donald Trump’s swearing in represents a “victory for hatefulness, racism, misogyny, and authoritarianism.”

“Tomorrow, Donald Trump becomes president,” Reich noted in a Thursday Facebook post. “This is a sickening event in the history of the United States, a tragedy for America and the world, and a victory for hatefulness, racism, misogyny, and authoritarianism.”

Tomorrow we say farewell to the first African-American President —a man of decency, integrity, and dignity — and turn the national reigns over to a thin-skinned, vindictive, impulsive, sociopath. Trump is a conman and bully who is ignorant about democracy and disdainful of its basic institutions. He lies constantly. He has cheated his customers, investors, and contractors. His countless tweets and stream-of-consciousness statements at his rallies reveal a nasty, greedy, mendacious, bigoted human being, with a level of egotism and narcissism rare even among politicians and celebrities.

Reich called on “every decent Americans” to “commit herself or himself to combating Trump’s authoritarianism, calling out his lies, protecting the weak and vulnerable among us, keeping hope alive, and preserving what we can of what is best about America.”

