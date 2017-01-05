Rudy Giuliani sounds the alarm about hacking less than a month after attacking intelligence agencies

Rudy Giuliani (Photo: Screen capture)

In an interview with Fox Business News, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani sounded the alarm on the danger that hacking poses to the United States.

As The Hill noted, Giuliani called hacking the “biggest menace” to our country and to the world.

“It’s the fastest growing form of a crime. One of the biggest fears we have is an attack on our grid,” Giuliani said. “It’s ubiquitous and we have fallen way behind. Our information systems and our gathering of information and all the wonderful things we can do, we’re way ahead. And on defense, we’re way behind.”

Just before the new year began, Giuliani told Fox News that he agreed with President-elect Donald Trump, that the U.S. intelligence agencies are “incompetent, politicized.”

Giuliani explained that Trump must have his own people review the intelligence from the agencies. “There’s no question that the intelligence that President Obama has been getting has either been incompetent or politicized,” he concluded.

Today, intelligence experts explained to senators why they were absolutely certain that Russia hacked people and organizations in the United States. Trump continues to deny it and defend Russian President Vladimir Putin, and some pundits are beginning to ask why that is.

While Giuliani was standing with Fox Business, BlackBerry CEO John Chen said that there is no doubt that the Russians are definitely hacking us.

Check out the video below: