Rudy Giuliani tapped for Trump cybersecurity role

Newsweek

12 Jan 2017 at 12:36 ET                   
Rudy Giuliani speaks to MSNBC (screen grab)
Rudy Giuliani speaks to MSNBC (screen grab)

Rudy Giuliani has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team to share his “expertise and insight” on cybersecurity. The former New York City mayor will give advice on “private sector security problems and emerging solutions developing in the private sector,” according to a statement from the transition team released on Thursday. Trump also plans to…

