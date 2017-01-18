Russia extends Snowden’s asylum by ‘a couple more years’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Moscow slammed former acting CIA Director Michael Morell’s suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin “gift” former National Security Agency contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden to President-elect Donald Trump for his Jan. 20 inauguration. “Noon on January 20th provides an excellent opportunity for Russian President Vladimir Putin to give President-Elect Donald Trump the perfect inauguration gift –…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion