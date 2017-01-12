Russian hackers could go after Congress next, and not just to read their email
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — Members of Congress are vulnerable to hacking, and lawmakers fear they could be next on the Russian target list. Congressional offices are increasingly aware of cyber threats and are upgrading security, said Meg King, who teaches Capitol Hill staffers about cybersecurity. “A lot of people say, ‘It’s not the if, it’s the when,'” said…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion