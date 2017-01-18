Russian officials invite Marine Le Pen to Crimea
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Russian officials in Crimea have invited French nationalist leader Marine Le Pen to the disputed region, after she voiced her support for Moscow’s claim over the territory. While the Crimean peninsula is internationally recognized as Ukrainian territory, Russia deployed unmarked troops in the area in 2014 and held a snap referendum on whether it should join…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion