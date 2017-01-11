Sam Bee mocks Trump’s #GoldenShowerGate: ‘A spoonfull of hooker urine helps the treason claims go down’

Samantha Bee (Photo: Screen capture)

The fact that the Trump #GoldenShowerGate story is “plausible bullsh*t” concerns “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee.

On Wednesday’s show, Bee addressed the strange stories surrounding Donald Trump’s dealings with Russia. The allegations are that Trump also hired prostitutes to urinate on each other for his enjoyment. While CNN never told their story with the details in the briefing, BuzzFeed put the documents online to let readers decide for themselves.

Bee knew that the report wasn’t real because Trump has never actually paid anyone. She noted that no one would ever believe something like this about President Barack Obama, but with Trump it actually could be real. Besides, with Obama, Congress has urinated on him “for free” for years.

“In fact, if we believe something nasty and petty is what gets Trump hard, then his late night tweets to Alec Baldwin make a lot more sense,” Bee said.

To believe something about this, Bee noted that American voters would have to believe that Trump is the type of person to have a bizarre fixation with women and their bladders. The problem, of course, being that he went nuts on Twitter mocking Clinton for having to use the bathroom during the commercial break in the Democratic debates.

Bee noticed that Trump’s press conference on Wednesday used yet another prop table. This time, however, instead of a bunch of Trump products, it was “pile of manilla folders” representing “a soggy mattress once occupied by the last president we could look at without bursting into tears,” Bee said.

Trump couldn’t manage to talk about the report without using words like “releasing” and “number one and number two.” It was too much for Bee to handle. He then managed to go off on how there are small cameras that can be put anywhere to capture people doing anything.

“Since when has the presence of cameras stopped Trump from doing something stupid?” Bee asked, showing the footage of Trump mocking the disabled New York Times reporter.

Trump said that the whole thing is “number one, tricky,” which Bee noted also happened to be the name of his favorite escort service.

“And while it’s fun to watch a livid Orange Julius explain that he can’t be into water-sports because he’s a germaphobe, we may have just witnessed what the history books will call, the end of the free press,” Bee said. She then showed a clip of Trump losing his mind about the news of the leak of leaks and attacking CNN’s Jim Acosta.

“Yeah, you,” Bee pretended to be in a press conference. “I’ll take a question from the frog with a thumbs up sign.”

She ultimately concluded that this is likely a distraction from the real explosive details about Trump and his relationships with Russia.

“A spoon full of hooker urine helps the treason claims go down,” she said.