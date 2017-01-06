Sanders blames ‘big money’ Democrats for election loss
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders criticized Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party Thursday for catering mostly to the rich and elite sectors of society, which he believed led to their electoral downfall, according to an NPR interview. Sanders, who unsuccessfully ran against Clinton for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination last year, said that the Democrats failed to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion