Sanders blames ‘big money’ Democrats for election loss

International Business Times

06 Jan 2017 at 13:40 ET                   
Sen. Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC (Screen cap).
Sen. Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC (Screen cap).

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders criticized Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party Thursday for catering mostly to the rich and elite sectors of society, which he believed led to their electoral downfall, according to an NPR interview. Sanders, who unsuccessfully ran against Clinton for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination last year, said that the Democrats failed to…

