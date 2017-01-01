Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Sanders, Schumer and Pelosi encourage anti-GOP rallies

Newsweek

01 Jan 2017 at 12:35 ET                   
Like Bernie Sanders, who denounced what he called the corrupt influence of the country's wealthy elites on politics, Donald Trump honed a populist appeal (AFP Photo/Jewel Samad)
Like Bernie Sanders, who denounced what he called the corrupt influence of the country's wealthy elites on politics, Donald Trump honed a populist appeal (AFP Photo/Jewel Samad)

This article originally was published on the International Business Times. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, along with House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and New York Senator Charles Schumer, sent a letter to congressional colleagues across the United States this week demanding they host major rallies ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. The three Democratic…

About the Author
Michele Norris appears on CBC (screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
NPR’s Michele Norris: ‘Make a America Great Again’ is deeply encoded ‘promise of white prosperity’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+