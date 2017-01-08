Quantcast

SCANDAL!: Kerry Washington elegantly shades Jenna Bush for being a drunken lush in the White House

David Ferguson

08 Jan 2017 at 20:05 ET                   
Kerry Washington and Jenna Bush Hager on the red carpet (Screen capture)
Kerry Washington and Jenna Bush Hager on the red carpet (Screen capture)

“Wait, did she just say that?”

Across the country, Americans watching the Golden Globe Awards red carpet coverage grabbed their remotes and backed up their TiVo on Sunday to see if Kerry Washington of Scandal actually just shaded former First Daughter Jenna Bush Hager about her hard-partying youth.

Hager — who made headlines along with her twin sister Barbara during her father’s presidency for bouts of public drunkenness and run-ins with the police — was hosting the red carpet report on Sunday when she asked Washington about President Barack Obama’s star-studded farewell party this weekend at the White House.

“I saw on your Instagram that you left the White House at 3:30 a.m.?” Hager marveled.

“I did!” replied Washington sunnily. “You know a little something about late nights at the White House.”

“I do?!” Hager deadpanned.

Watch the exchange, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
(Photo: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com)
Warning: ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ will be a cudgel used to silence his critics
