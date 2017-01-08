SCANDAL!: Kerry Washington elegantly shades Jenna Bush for being a drunken lush in the White House

Kerry Washington and Jenna Bush Hager on the red carpet (Screen capture)

“Wait, did she just say that?”

Across the country, Americans watching the Golden Globe Awards red carpet coverage grabbed their remotes and backed up their TiVo on Sunday to see if Kerry Washington of Scandal actually just shaded former First Daughter Jenna Bush Hager about her hard-partying youth.

Hager — who made headlines along with her twin sister Barbara during her father’s presidency for bouts of public drunkenness and run-ins with the police — was hosting the red carpet report on Sunday when she asked Washington about President Barack Obama’s star-studded farewell party this weekend at the White House.

“I saw on your Instagram that you left the White House at 3:30 a.m.?” Hager marveled.

“I did!” replied Washington sunnily. “You know a little something about late nights at the White House.”

“I do?!” Hager deadpanned.

Watch the exchange, embedded below: