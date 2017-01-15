Scandal-plagued megachurch pastor Bishop Eddie Long dies of cancer
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Bishop Eddie Long, senior pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, died Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 63. The death was announced by the church. “I am confident through my belief in God that my husband is now resting in a better place. Although, his transition leaves a void…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion