Schedule Of Donald Trump’s inauguration day parade and speech
Inauguration Day is Friday, but the festivities surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump take place over several days. Trump arrived in Washington on Thursday and after participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, he was to attend the “Make America Great Again!” concert at the Lincoln Memorial, scheduled for 4 p.m. Toby Keith…
