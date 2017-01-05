Scientists discover icy structures on Pluto
A team of researchers poring over data collected by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft during its July 2015 flyby has found evidence for the existence of features that, until now, had only been seen on Earth. Their research, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, suggests that these icy structures — known as penitentes — may even exist…
