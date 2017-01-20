‘Screw our president’: Protesting kid explains why he started fire outside right-wing Trump celebration

Fox News/ Facebook

Protests broke out across D.C. on Thursday night in anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. One large protest broke out outside the National Press Club where the Deploraball was held and protestors started a fire to burn signs.

Fox News approached a young boy — who it referred to in a Facebook post as “fire-starting child” — to ask about the fire.

“You were participating in the fire — what’s your name?”

“My name’s Connor and I actually kinda started this fire,” the boy responded. Fox’s Griff Jenkins, calling the boy Carter, asked why he started the fire.

“It’s Connor,” he replied, shaking his head. Connor said he started the fire because “I felt like it and screw our president.”

See the full clip below.