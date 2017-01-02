Quantcast

Sean Hannity set to interview Julian Assange at Ecuadorian embassy for Fox News special

David Edwards

02 Jan 2017 at 14:13 ET                   
Sean Hannity speaks to Julian Assange (screen grab)
Sean Hannity speaks to Julian Assange (screen grab)

Fox News host Sean Hannity will interview Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange for a special Fox News broadcast on Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported.

Hannity is reportedly traveling to London where Assange has sequestered himself inside the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden on rape allegations.

During an interview with Assange last month, Hannity said that the WikiLeaks founder had “done us a favor” by leaking information that Russian hackers allegedly stole from Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

In 2010, Hannity had called for Assange’s arrest and accused him of “waging [a] war against the U.S.” after WikiLeaks published sensitive diplomatic cables.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
