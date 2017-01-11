Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson says risk of climate change does exist

Reuters

11 Jan 2017 at 12:16 ET                   
Chairman and chief executive officer Rex W. Tillerson speaks at a news conference following the Exxon Mobil Corporation Shareholders Meeting in Dallas, Texas, May 28, 2008. (REUTERS/Mike Stone/File Photo)
Chairman and chief executive officer Rex W. Tillerson speaks at a news conference following the Exxon Mobil Corporation Shareholders Meeting in Dallas, Texas, May 28, 2008. (REUTERS/Mike Stone/File Photo)

The nominee to be U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, said on Wednesday the risk of climate change does exist, and the consequences could be serious enough that action should be taken.

When asked during a Senate confirmation hearing to say whether he believed that human activity was contributing to climate change, Tillerson did not answer yes or no, but said: “The increase in greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere are having an effect. Our abilities to predict that effect are very limited.”

Tillerson is former chief executive of Exxon Mobil Corp. Trump said during the election campaign that he would seek to quit the 2015 Paris climate accord.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Frances Kerry)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Fox News host Bill O'Reilly (screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
Fox employee says Bill O’Reilly appeared to be ‘masturbating’ when talking on the phone with her
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+