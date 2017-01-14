Security force for Trump’s inauguration contemplates truck attacks, dirty bombs
Security force for Trump's inauguration contemplates truck attacks, dirty bombs
WASHINGTON — Braced for protests by 99 groups and a new “global terrorist environment,” security officials plan to protect the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump with buses, dump trucks and heavy vehicles loaded with cement to thwart anyone who might try to plow vehicles through the crowds. “We know of no specific credible threat directed toward…
