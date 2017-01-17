Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

See the celebrities lending star power to the Women’s March on Washington

NJ.com

17 Jan 2017 at 09:04 ET                   
Scarlett Johansson (Shutterstock)
Scarlett Johansson (Shutterstock)

Celebrities representing Hollywood and the recording industry are expected to descend on the nation’s capital in force for the Women’s March on Washington, the demonstration designed to send a message to lawmakers and to President-elect Donald Trump on his first full day in office. Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore, Katy Perry, Amy Schumer and Patricia Arquette are…

About the Author
Gary Bernsten (Fox News)
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-CIA officer slams intel agency’s outgoing director — who fears Kremlin helped fund Trump campaign
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+