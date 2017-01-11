Quantcast

Sen. Dianne Feinstein recovering at home after pacemaker surgery

Tribune Washington Bureau

11 Jan 2017 at 16:58 ET                   
Chairman of Senate Intelligence Committee Sen. Dianne Feinstein arrives at a briefing on July 31, 2014 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC (AFP Photo/Alex Wong)
Chairman of Senate Intelligence Committee Sen. Dianne Feinstein arrives at a briefing on July 31, 2014 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC (AFP Photo/Alex Wong)

WASHINGTON — Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., had a pacemaker installed Tuesday, just hours after questioning President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee. Feinstein, 83, is the oldest member of the Senate and the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which held its first day of confirmation hearings on Trump’s nominee, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., on Tuesday.…

