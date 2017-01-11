Sen. Dianne Feinstein recovering at home after pacemaker surgery
WASHINGTON — Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., had a pacemaker installed Tuesday, just hours after questioning President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee. Feinstein, 83, is the oldest member of the Senate and the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which held its first day of confirmation hearings on Trump’s nominee, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., on Tuesday.…
