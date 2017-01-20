Senate approves Mattis to lead Pentagon, first Trump cabinet member
The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed the first member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, voting overwhelmingly to approve retired Marine General James Mattis as Secretary of Defense.
As voting continued, the vote was 70-0 to confirm Mattis.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese)
