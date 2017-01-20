Senate approves Mattis to lead Pentagon, first Trump cabinet member

Retired U.S. Marine Corps General and defense secretary-nominee James Mattis speaks with a Marine guard before the Inaugural parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed the first member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, voting overwhelmingly to approve retired Marine General James Mattis as Secretary of Defense.

As voting continued, the vote was 70-0 to confirm Mattis.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese)