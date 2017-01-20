Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Senate approves Mattis to lead Pentagon, first Trump cabinet member

Reuters

20 Jan 2017 at 17:38 ET                   
Retired U.S. Marine Corps General and defense secretary-nominee James Mattis speaks with a Marine guard before the Inaugural parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Retired U.S. Marine Corps General and defense secretary-nominee James Mattis speaks with a Marine guard before the Inaugural parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed the first member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, voting overwhelmingly to approve retired Marine General James Mattis as Secretary of Defense.

As voting continued, the vote was 70-0 to confirm Mattis.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah (Don LaVange/Flickr)
Next on Raw Story >
Chaffetz thanks Clinton for her service while promising the email ‘investigation continues’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+