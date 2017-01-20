Senate confirms General John Kelly as Trump’s Homeland Security secretary
The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve retired Marine General John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security on Friday, making him the second confirmed member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet just hours after Trump took the oath of office.
Eighty-eight senators approved Kelly and just 11 opposed him. One senator did not vote.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese)
