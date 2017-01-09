Quantcast

Senate leader McConnell: discussed Cabinet, Obamacare with Trump

Reuters

09 Jan 2017 at 12:01 ET                   
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to members of the news media after meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he discussed Cabinet appointments and health care during a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday before confirmation hearings begin this week on Cabinet nominees.

“The president elect and I had a good meeting about the Senate agenda, which of course includes confirming the Cabinet appointments, getting further down the road toward repealing and replacing Obamacare,” McConnell told reporters after the meeting at Trump Tower. Trump’s nominees will be properly vetted, he added.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Additional reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu)

