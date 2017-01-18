Seth Meyers shreds Trump on Obamacare: ‘He talks about policy like he’s trying to get off the phone’

Seth Meyers (Photo: Screen capture)

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers seems to think that Donald Trump’s Obamacare promises are fake.

Meyers mocked Trump’s interview with The Washington Post, in which he said the plan is “very much formulated down to the final strokes.” But he refuses to release the plan until the Senate confirms Tom Price, Trump’s pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). Lawmakers, however, are beginning to hear complaints from their district.

“Trump talks about policy like he’s trying to get off the phone with someone,” Meyers said before launching into his Trump impression. “Yeah, no, health care. It’s gonna be great. For who? Uhh, everybody. Look, I gotta let you go. Goodbye.”

One concern, Meyers pointed out, is that negotiate drug pricesPrice is supposed to negotiate drug prices as Trump has promised. The problem is that Price pushed a bill that would help companies profit after buying a ton of their stock.

He showed a clip from a former Republican whose life was saved thanks to Obamacare. At Paul Ryan’s town hall last week, the man asked how the GOP could repeal the law when it’s helped so many people. At one point, Ryan explained an awkward moment he had at the swearing in, where a new member’s son was dabbing and Ryan thought the boy was sneezing.

“I thought he was sneezing so I told him, ‘Better go see a doctor now before I take away your health insurance,” Meyers joked.

Meyers emphasized that Obamacare isn’t perfect, but health care was so awful before it that people are grateful for an improvement. “Obamacare is like the fireman carrying you from a burning building, but on the way out he banged your head into the door frame,” Meyers explained. “Sure you have a headache now, but at least you’re not on f*cking fire.”

According to one Georgia Congressman, however, Obamacare is a lot like a goat. “Before I knew it, my colleagues from the other side of the aisle had let a goat loose in my house,” Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA) said on the House floor. “Now for six years that goat has been messin’ in and destroying my house. I want to renovate my house, but before I can, I have to get the goat out of the house before it does any more damage.”

Meyers was confused. He also played a clip of former Speaker Newt Gingrich comparing Obamacare to the bear in the film “The Revenant,” claiming that if you get its attention it will “bite your face off and sit on you.”

Meyers had an animal metaphor of his own, however. “That’s right, Trump is the bear from ‘The Revenant.’ If they repeal Obamacare, the rest of us are going to be Leonardo DiCaprio sleeping inside that horse.”

Watch the full video below:

