‘She got 3 million more votes’: Fox troll Jesse Waters’ attempt to ambush Jesse Jackson backfires

Jesse Jackson speaks to Jesse Watters of Fox News (Screen capture)

Jesse Watters — the former Bill O’Reilly acolyte who has recently been given his own show on Fox News — attempted to troll civil rights icon Jesse Jackson at Pres. Barack Obama’s farewell speech in Chicago on Wednesday by asking, “What happened with Hillary?”

“Well somewhere between Russian hacking and corruption and voter suppression may give you an answer,” Jackson replied, according to AlterNet.

He added, “After all, she did get 3 million more votes.”

