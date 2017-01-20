Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Sixty percent of primates are facing extinction

Newsweek

20 Jan 2017 at 03:27 ET                   
Silverback gorilla (Shutterstock)
Silverback gorilla (Shutterstock)

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article. Primates are remarkable. We’re all familiar with chimpanzees, monkeys, and ring-tailed lemurs, but have you heard of tarsiers, with their big eyes? Or Cleese’s woolly lemur, named after John Cleese? Or the fabulous red-shanked douc? What about the scary-looking red-headed bald uakari? Or did…

About the Author
Sonny Perdue (alchetron.com)
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s Agriculture secretary pick Sonny Perdue once prayed for rain to solve Georgia’s drought
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+