Snowden asks Obama to pardon Manning over himself
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Edward Snowden has called on President Barack Obama to pardon fellow whistleblower Chelsea Manning over himself before leaving office. Snowden made the comments on Twitter following a report that suggested Manning is on Obama’s “short list” to have her sentence commuted. Obama has faced pressure from public advocacy groups to grant high-profile pardons before Donald Trump…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion