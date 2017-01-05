Quantcast

South Korea hires officer to monitor Trump’s tweets

Newsweek

05 Jan 2017 at 07:31 ET                   
Donald Trump speaking with the media at a hangar at Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

South Korea’s government has hired an officer to exclusively monitor U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s Twitter account. The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is particularly interested in tweets relating to Korea and northeast Asia, according to the JoongAng Daily. The officer assigned to the new role will have the job of keeping a close eye on Trump’s…

