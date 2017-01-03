SpaceX to launch first rocket since September explosion
SpaceX to Launch First Rocket Since September Explosion
SpaceX, the private aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, will attempt to launch a payload into space in January—the first rocket launch since a Falcon 9 rocket exploded on the launchpad in September. A test firing of the rocket on September 1 at Cape Canaveral, Florida, resulted in an explosion that destroyed a communications satellite owned…
