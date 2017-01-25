Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Speaker Ryan says ‘black sites’ document not from Trump

Reuters

25 Jan 2017 at 18:37 ET                   
House Republican Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
House Republican Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the Trump administration did not write a document ordering a review that could bring back CIA the “black site” prison program.

“My understanding is this was written by somebody who worked on the transition before who’s not in the Trump administration. This is not a product of the administration,” Ryan said in an interview with MSNBC.

The black sites were used to detain suspects captured in President George W. Bush’s “war on terrorism” after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and were formally closed by President Barack Obama.

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Donald Trump and David Muir (Screengrab / ABC)
Next on Raw Story >
Trump concluded his first White House interview by showing off photos of his ‘massive’ crowd size
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+