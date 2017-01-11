Quantcast

Spicer wants Acosta to apologize to Trump

International Business Times

11 Jan 2017 at 22:32 ET                   
Sean Spicer (CNN)
Sean Spicer (CNN)

Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer called on CNN’s Jim Acosta to apologize to President-elect Donald Trump for being rude. Spicer tweeted late Wednesday that Acosta’s behavior during Trump’s New York news conference earlier in the day was “rude, inappropriate and disrespectful.” Acosta tried to get Trump to allow him to ask a question during…

