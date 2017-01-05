Stephen Colbert blasts Mike Pence for his anti-Obamacare ‘go f*ck yourself pep rally’ on Capitol Hill

CBS host Stephen Colbert -- screencapture

Before moving onto his favorite target — President-elect Donald Trump — Late Show host Stephen Colbert took a few shots at Vice President-elect Mike Pence for his Wednesday anti-Obamacare attack on Capital Hill which was described by some GOP lawmakers as a “pep rally.”

“Big news from Capital Hill today,” the CBS host began. “Today Vice President-elect Mike Pence met with Congressional Republicans to talk about repealing Obamacare. According to some Republican Congressmen, the repeal meeting felt like a ‘pep rally.”

Switching to cheerleader mode, Colbert belted out, “Two-four-six-eight, make the poor self medicate! Goooooooo f*ck yourself!”

Colbert wasn’t done, noting that President Obama also made the rounds on Wednesday, telling Democrats to continues to defend Obamacare.

“According to sources, Obama urged Democrats not to rescue Republicans by helping them pass replacement measures. Don’t help them fix Obamacare or change it or anything like that,” Colbert quipped. “That’s in the Hippocratic Oath: first, do no harm. Second, hope the other doctor kills the patient. They get blamed and, in two years, you regain control of the hospital. Obama also suggested that Democrats start referring to the GOP’s new plan as ‘Trumpcare.'”

“Wow, that will show him. Because if there’s one thing Donald Trump hates, it’s putting his name on things,” he concluded.

Watch the entire opening monologue below via CBS: