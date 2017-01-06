Stephen Colbert urges ‘Trump and Cover’ in the new arms race: Send that bomb a mean tweet

Stephen Colbert (YouTube)

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert has new instructions for school children when nuclear bombs are headed toward the United States: Trump and Cover.

The idea is take off of the 1950s slogan for children to “duck and cover” during the nuclear arms race with the former Soviet Union. Children were told to get under their desks and put their hands over their heads.

Colbert played a clip from Fox News in which President-elect Donald Trump was quoted responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that he would be building up Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

“The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes,” Trump tweeted.

When confronted about that by MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, Trump said, “Let it be an arms race, we will outlast them at every pass.”

“Hey, kids! You don’t need to worry about nuclear explosions when you know what to do,” the announcer explains. “So, go ahead! Trump and cover!”

The children crawl under their desks and cover their heads.

“I’m not sure this is adequate protection,” one boy says.

“But that’s just the beginning!” the announcer continues. “Take out your phone and send that bomb a mean tweet!”

“Like what?” the boy asks.

A fake Trump tweet is shown saying “This failing bomb will never explode…Sad. #MakeAmericaGlowAgain.”

Watch the hilarity below:

