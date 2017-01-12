Steve Harvey under fire for mocking Asian men
Steve Harvey is facing backlash for comments he made mocking Asian men on his daytime talk show. During his recent monologue on the “Steve Harvey Show,” the 59-year-old comedian made fun of several dating advice books, including one titled, “How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men.” “That’s one page, too. ‘Excuse…
