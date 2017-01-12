Quantcast

Steve Harvey under fire for mocking Asian men

The Washington Times

12 Jan 2017 at 12:33 ET                   
SteveHarveyHWOFMay2013

Steve Harvey is facing backlash for comments he made mocking Asian men on his daytime talk show. During his recent monologue on the “Steve Harvey Show,” the 59-year-old comedian made fun of several dating advice books, including one titled, “How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men.” “That’s one page, too. ‘Excuse…

