Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Suspect in fatal Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting from N.J., reports say

NJ.com

06 Jan 2017 at 16:41 ET                   
Esteban-Santiago (Florida Dept. Of Law Enforcement)
Esteban-Santiago (Florida Dept. Of Law Enforcement)

A gunman who opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday may have ties to New Jersey, according to multiple reports. The gunman was identified as Esteban Santiago, who was born in New Jersey, law enforcement sources told CBS News. Santiago, 26, was taken into custody after killing at least five people in the baggage area…

About the Author
Fox News host Shepard Smith reports on North Carolina's bid to reinstate its voter ID law on Aug. 31, 2016. (YouTube)
Next on Raw Story >
‘Stay down!’: Shep Smith calms man trapped in airport shooting with wife and mother-in-law
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+