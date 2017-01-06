Suspect in fatal Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting from N.J., reports say
A gunman who opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday may have ties to New Jersey, according to multiple reports. The gunman was identified as Esteban Santiago, who was born in New Jersey, law enforcement sources told CBS News. Santiago, 26, was taken into custody after killing at least five people in the baggage area…
