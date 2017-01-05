Sweden to drop 6-hour workday experiment
Sweden will abandon its two year experiment on the six-hour work day after findings revealed that the costs outweigh the benefits. The experiment involved shortening work hours but maintaining pay levels for nurses at an old people’s home in the city of Gothenburg. While there were improvements in patient care and nurses reported feeling healthier thereby…
