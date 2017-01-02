Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Sweden tries to curb buy-and-throw-away culture through tax breaks

GlobalPost

02 Jan 2017 at 16:26 ET                   
Financial Markets and Consumer Affairs Per Bolund (Getty Images)
Financial Markets and Consumer Affairs Per Bolund (Getty Images)

If you wear your jeans a lot, eventually they’ll start to get a hole. What do you do? You throw them away and buy a new pair, of course. Everybody knows that. Sweden’s Minister of Financial Markets and Consumer Affairs Per Bolund says we need to change that mindset. “Part of that is making it more…

About the Author
Footage from Fallout on CNN (screenshot)
Next on Raw Story >
CNN used footage from popular video game ‘Fallout 4’ for coverage of alleged Russian hacking
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+