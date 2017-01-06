Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Taiwan President heading to the Americas to protect fragile foreign relations

Voice of America

06 Jan 2017 at 13:35 ET                   
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during an interview in Luque, Paraguay, June 28, 2016. (REUTERS/Jorge Adorno)
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during an interview in Luque, Paraguay, June 28, 2016. (REUTERS/Jorge Adorno)

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will start a trip Saturday to the United States with the possibility of advancing relations with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump after a surprise call last month, and to Central American countries that could someday switch allegiance from Taipei to its powerful rival China. The trip viewed at home as a test of…

About the Author
Trae Crowder (Facebook)
Next on Raw Story >
‘Liberal Redneck’ says goodbye to Obama — a master at ‘pissing off sh*tty white people’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+