Taiwan President heading to the Americas to protect fragile foreign relations
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will start a trip Saturday to the United States with the possibility of advancing relations with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump after a surprise call last month, and to Central American countries that could someday switch allegiance from Taipei to its powerful rival China. The trip viewed at home as a test of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion