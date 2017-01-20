TalkingHeads front man David Byrne wants to put you in a neuroscience experiment
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
MENLO PARK, Calif. – The new immersive art installation here in the heart of Silicon Valley was dreamed up by David Byrne, the front man of the Talking Heads, and loosely modeled after the work of neuroscience and psychology labs at top institutions like Caltech and Harvard. So when I showed up at a warehouse on…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion