Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Tensions rise between North and South Korea over ICBM testing

euronews

02 Jan 2017 at 05:40 ET                   
This undated file picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on July 28, 2014 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) with Korean People's Army service personnel in Pyongyang (AFP Photo/)
This undated file picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on July 28, 2014 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) with Korean People's Army service personnel in Pyongyang (AFP Photo/)

South Korea has described claims by its North Korean neighbour that it’s close to testing long-range missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads as being “provocative”. The announcement made by Kim Jong-un during his New Year address has alarmed Seoul. According to the North’s leader the intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are in their last stage of development.…

About the Author
Melania Trump addresses the RNC (Screen cap)
Next on Raw Story >
12 moments of right-wing horror and absurdity in 2016
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+