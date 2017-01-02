Tensions rise between North and South Korea over ICBM testing
South Korea has described claims by its North Korean neighbour that it’s close to testing long-range missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads as being “provocative”. The announcement made by Kim Jong-un during his New Year address has alarmed Seoul. According to the North’s leader the intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are in their last stage of development.…
