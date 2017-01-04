Texas cop calls out racist Facebook trolls for assuming US-born Latino suspect is ‘illegal’ and should be deported

Harris County Precinct Facebook post (Facebook)

Constable Alan Rosen of Harris County, Texas posted on the precinct’s Facebook page on Monday that a man who was recorded on surveillance tapes a few weeks ago while stealing a delivered package had been found and arrested. Rosen shared a side by side image of the man, now identified as 47-year-old Frank Chavez, and his photo on the surveillance footage.

It didn’t take long for commenters to make racist remarks and assumptions about Chavez’s immigration status, Law Newz reported. A commenter immediately asked whether Chavez is undocumented, while another commenter named Pedro Zabala wrote, “Deport his *ss.”

According to Chron, Rosen was not happy about the comments he read and took to Chavez’s defense. “Chavez is a U.S. citizen born in Texas, according to court records,” Rosen responded to various commentators who posted problematic assumptions about the man’s immigration status.

Law Newz reports that Chavez has yet to receive a court date, noting also that there is not public information available about his charges.