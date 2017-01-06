Quantcast

Thailand’s military ruler keeps writing syrupy pop ballads

GlobalPost

06 Jan 2017 at 08:39 ET                   
Prayuth Chan-ocha (ft.com)

When addressing the nation, Thailand’s strongman ruler is often dour. He frequently speaks to the public in gruff orders, as if addressing a disorganized platoon. Yet it seems that Prayuth Chan-ocha — a former army general who seized power through a coup — cannot hold his tender feelings inside. He has just released his fourth pop…

